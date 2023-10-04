Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,537. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.34 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

