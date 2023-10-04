Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 170,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 240,880 shares.The stock last traded at $102.53 and had previously closed at $103.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.