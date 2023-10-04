VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Gap Down to $16.03

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $15.67. VanEck BDC Income ETF shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 217,865 shares changing hands.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $632.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

