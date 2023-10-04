TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPVG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TPVG opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $349.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.75. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -231.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

