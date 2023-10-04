Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRN

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.