Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is Kailix Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242,875 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,077 shares during the period. Transocean makes up 4.8% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 63,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,183 shares of company stock worth $3,853,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Transocean

Transocean Stock Down 4.3 %

Transocean stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,358,609. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.