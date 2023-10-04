TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.05.

TA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$11.11 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$13.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.5698272 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

