Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 42,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 28,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $496.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,200. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $532.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.