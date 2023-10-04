The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.89.

COCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vita Coco

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 45,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $1,336,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth $484,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 40.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 933.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 41,544 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Vita Coco has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.