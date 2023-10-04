The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,950,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,352 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 3.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $177,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE KO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. 2,224,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,099,374. The stock has a market cap of $237.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.
Insider Activity
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
