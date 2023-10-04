StockNews.com Lowers American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

AXL stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $827.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after acquiring an additional 231,981 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,769,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

