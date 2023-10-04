StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $39 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

