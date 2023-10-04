StockNews.com Downgrades Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

PTGX stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $934.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.89. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,846,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after buying an additional 3,519,461 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,782,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,818,000 after buying an additional 1,008,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,198,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

