StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.