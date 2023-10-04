StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NYSE GHL opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 5.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,258,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $5,265,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $4,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 265,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

