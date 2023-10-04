StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.29. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $5.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 222.13% and a negative return on equity of 258.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

