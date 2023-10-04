StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.