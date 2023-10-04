StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.