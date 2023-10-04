StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOFree Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

