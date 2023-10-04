Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives $51.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of STC stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $3,862,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

