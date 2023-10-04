Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 5,821.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,821.25 ($70.36).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($139.01) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,265 ($51.55) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,275 ($39.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,538.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,654 ($32.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,883.85 ($46.95). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,354.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,552.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,968.99%.

In related news, insider Andrew Heath acquired 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,454 ($41.75) per share, with a total value of £99,233.42 ($119,948.53). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,882 shares of company stock valued at $9,953,414 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

