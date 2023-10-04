SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 76,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 616% from the previous session’s volume of 10,690 shares.The stock last traded at $104.38 and had previously closed at $104.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $518.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEV. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

