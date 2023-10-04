SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

