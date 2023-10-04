Short Interest in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Decreases By 7.7%

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 906,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.30.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

EGP stock opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.47%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

