Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SHEN opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2,107.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.19 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $22,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 429.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 173,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,156,000 after acquiring an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,936 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.