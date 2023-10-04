Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 90.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488,598 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 209.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 83,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 198.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 47,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Vertex Energy stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.23). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $734.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTNR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

About Vertex Energy

(Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Further Reading

