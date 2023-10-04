Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1135 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

