Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.89. 245,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,995. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

