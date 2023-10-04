Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Evensky & Katz LLC’s Largest Position

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,769,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,245 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 14.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.85% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $194,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

