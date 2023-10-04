Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,376. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

