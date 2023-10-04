Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s Largest Position

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,577 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 21.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 1.03% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $118,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after buying an additional 2,797,224 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,106,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,688,000 after purchasing an additional 211,033 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,445,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $54.86. 52,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,462. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

