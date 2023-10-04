Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of BFS opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $818.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 143.90%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $293,043.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,014.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 138.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 43.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

