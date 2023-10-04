Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 810 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. 658,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,454. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

