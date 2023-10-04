RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Shares Gap Down to $22.20

Shares of RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $21.64. RayzeBio shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 46,584 shares trading hands.

RayzeBio Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at RayzeBio

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,388,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maha Katabi purchased 472,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,752. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,388,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,184,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RayzeBio Company Profile

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

