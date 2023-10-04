ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $54.38

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.38, but opened at $52.29. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 1,094,619 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.92.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.