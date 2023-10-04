Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on POR. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 58.com reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

