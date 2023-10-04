Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.44. 243,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.