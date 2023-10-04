Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,830. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.37 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

