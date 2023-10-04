Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $18,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 107,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth about $8,365,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 436,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 56,176 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $139.88. 2,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,473. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $104.85 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.01 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.