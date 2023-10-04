PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE PMX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 38,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 53.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

