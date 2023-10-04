PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML remained flat at $7.65 during trading on Wednesday. 28,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,220. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 27.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

