PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML remained flat at $7.65 during trading on Wednesday. 28,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,220. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 27.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

