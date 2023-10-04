PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on November 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PDI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. 412,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,118. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 84,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

