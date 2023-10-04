PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PAXS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 6,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,997. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 64,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 85.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

