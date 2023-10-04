Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $10.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

PTON opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,768 shares of company stock worth $243,892 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after buying an additional 1,220,310 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

