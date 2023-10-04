PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lessened by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

