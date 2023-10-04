Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

