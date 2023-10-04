Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $17.10.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
