Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $186,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $227,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

