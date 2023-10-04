Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 66,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 112,002 shares.The stock last traded at $22.62 and had previously closed at $22.47.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.