Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 66,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 112,002 shares.The stock last traded at $22.62 and had previously closed at $22.47.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.