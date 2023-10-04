Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NMS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
