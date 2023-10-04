Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

NMS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

