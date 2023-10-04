Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 9,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,199. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

