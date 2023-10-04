Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Nucor by 101,409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nucor by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Trading Up 1.0 %

Nucor stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.56. 489,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.