Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 3,324 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,348,972 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. The company has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

